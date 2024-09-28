Glass Particles Prompt Another Recall of Remdesivir, the Controversial Drug Hospitals Used to Treat COVID Patients
THEY ARE KILLING US--- STOP GOING TO THE HOSPITALS UNLESS YOU WANT TO DIE----------- REMDESEVIR WILL KILL YOU ---------------
An investigation by Gilead, maker of remdesivir, confirmed the presence of glass, according to the company recall notice posted on the FDA website warning the contaminated vials can cause stroke and “even lead to death.”
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/remdesivir-recall-glass-particles-covid-hospital-protocol/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20240926