An investigation by Gilead, maker of remdesivir, confirmed the presence of glass, according to the company recall notice posted on the FDA website warning the contaminated vials can cause stroke and “even lead to death.”

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/remdesivir-recall-glass-particles-covid-hospital-protocol/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20240926