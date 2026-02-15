Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Best of Johnny Vedmore #2 - Maxwell, Marianna and Kissinger

Johnny Vedmore will be releasing some of the best interviews and clips over the coming years in a best-of medley. The second edition includes a glance at the media's skewed perspective of reality and truth. Clips are from NEWSHOUND, NEWSPASTY, and TRUTHBOMB! All clips are from shows available on Johnny Vedmore's channels or the NEWSPASTE channels…