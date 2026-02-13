Ghislaine Traps Trump With Despicable Plea Plot
For more access to expert legal analysis, official court documents and breaking news coverage only available here at the intersection of law and politics, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.Legal AF's Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber…
2 hours ago · 404 likes · 20 comments · Legal AF
As should all paedophiles including trump
Together with Netanyahu and Trump and all the other jew hostiles with interludes of blowtorch flame.