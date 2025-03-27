GET YOUR CRITICAL THINKING CAPS BACK ON AMERICA-IF YOU PAY ATTENTION...EVERYTHING BEGINS TO LOOK TRANSPARENT...
STOP PLAYING WITH CLOWNS
OR—
1.) THE SIMPSONS PREDICTIONS SEEM TO HAVE A ‘ZIONIST JEW’ WITH PRIVILEGED ‘AHEAD OF TIME’ KNOWLEDGE WRITING THEIR SCRIPTS-
OR—
2.) THE SIMPSONS PREDICTIONS COME TO PASS AS ACCURATE BECAUSE ALL THE TYRANNY PREDICTED ON THE SHOW…HAS REALLY JUST BEEN PRE-PLANNED BY THE GLOBALISTS WHO HAVE IN TURN GIVEN THE PLANS TO THE ZIONIST JEW WRITERS…
Exactly!!! The ONLY book that tells you the beginning from the end.
Those who read it and pray can clearly see that we are just about... at the end.
You know those signs preachers on street corners used to hold that read...
THE END IS NEAR? Well the updated version reads:
THE END IS HERE!