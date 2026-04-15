Trump is not fit to lead – and his instability is putting American lives, our country, and the world at risk.

He’s threatening war crimes, ranting on social media at all hours, and unable to grasp basic facts or speak coherently for more than a few sentences. This is an emergency for our democracy – but too many in D.C. and in the media would rather move on. Trump’s behavior once would have shocked the nation. Now it’s being treated as normal.

We cannot accept this. It’s time to raise the bar and demand better from those in power. That’s why Common Cause is urging the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment now to remove Trump from office – and if they refuse, Congress must impeach and remove him.

Dozens of members of Congress are listening and demanding Trump’s removal [1] – but congressional leadership on both sides of the aisle, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, have yet to join them.