Not rescuing these survivors was criminal. But the entire killing process is criminal. NAPOLITANO: ‘Kill them all.’

“Does anyone know where the love of God goes When the waves turn the minutes to hours?” — Gordon Lightfoot (1938-2023) “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald”

As we learn more about the events on Sept. 2, 2025, in international waters 1,500 miles from the United States, the behavior of the United States military becomes more legally troubling than at first blush. We have learned from members of Congress and others who have seen the videos of the attacks on the speedboat that day that the first strike mainly — but not completely — destroyed the boat and killed 9 of the 11 persons aboard.