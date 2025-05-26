GEOENGINEERING-WEATHER MODIFICATION (HAARP) AI...& OTHER USA INC. BULLSHIT...
JonFleetwood.com
Rogue AI, Genetic Data, and Bioweapons: If It Can't Be Shut Down, Who's Controlling It?
OpenAI’s most powerful model was caught sabotaging its own shutdown command as the U.S. House quietly passed a 1,116-page bill that would block every state in America from regulating artificial intelligence for the next ten years…
17 hours ago · 51 likes · 18 comments · Jon Fleetwood
Write With AI
The AI writing trend no one is talking about
If you write books (or want to write a book) then you're missing out on a key AI writing trend…
a day ago · 24 likes · Nicolas Cole
Three Sages
"When AI ‘hallucinates’ into a global embarrassment" by Mathew Maavak
Richard C. Cook comments: AI is an unfolding global catastrophe. What it means to “have no soul.” This important article explains how you end up spending your life in a self-created echo chamber…
a day ago · 9 likes · 2 comments
Targeted Justice Newsletter
Is HAARP a microwave beam weapon?
The High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) is a University of Alaska Fairbanks program in Gakona, Alaska which researches the ionosphere. Started in 1993…
a day ago · 38 likes · 27 comments · Targeted Justice, Inc.