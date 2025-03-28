GEOENGINEERING-CHEMTRAILS WE SHOULD HAVE STOPPED THIS BULLSHIT A LONG TIME AGO!
LOOK AT THE HORRIFIC DAMAGE 'WE THE PEOPLE', HAVE ALLOWED TO BE PERPETRATED ON OUR LIVES FROM GEOENGINEERING!! SHAME ON US...
Brock Chisholm, the first director-general of the World Health Organization, stated:
"To achieve world government, it is necessary to remove from the minds of men their individualism, loyalty to family traditions, national patriotism, and religious dogmas."
Karen Bracken Truth Bomb—
Jet Fuel or Sprayer Planes? The Anti-Geoengineering Community's Civil War Over What's Poisoning Our Skies - ARTICLE
Crossfire Hurricane - Part One - Coverup For Iran Nuclear Deal by George Webb - ARTICLE
WAKE THE FUCK UP ALREADY—THIS IS NOT MOTHER NATURE OR GOD!
WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME AMERICA EVER SAW THIS MAGNITUDE OF UNADULTERATED WEATHER WARFARE PERPETRATED ON THE PEOPLE OF AMERICA BY THE ‘PRIVATE FOR PROFIT’ FOREIGN OWNED & CONTROLLED USA INC CORPORATION SCUMBAGS? HOW MUCH CLEARER CAN IT BE??? THIS IS PART OF THEIR DEPOPULATION AGENDA 21 & 30, FOR GOD’S SAKE- WTFU!!
To be honest I work outside all the time, I've shown co workers whats happening in the skies for years, I might as well be talking to the local squirrel, all you get is the 1000 yard flouride stare, ever get the feeling your invisible.
I repeat-----the chemicals used could maybe cause health problems!----A Cloud-Seeding Experiment in Tasmania in - AMS Journals
American Meteorological Society
https://journals.ametsoc.org › view › journals › apme › 1...
by EJ Smith · 1979 · Cited by 34 — A cloud-seeding experiment was conducted in Tasmania using a target area and three control areas. Seeding was on a random basis using silver-iodide smoke ...