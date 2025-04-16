GEOENGINEERING-ANOTHER ONE OF THEIR MANY DEPOPULATION AGENDAS...
SGT Report
THIS IS THE GREATEST THREAT TO ALL LIFE ON EARTH -- Dane Wigington
Geoengineering Watch's Dane Wigington returns to SGT Report to discuss the single greatest threat to humanity and life on earth, and it's not coming soon, it's already here and it's happening right now. They are spraying us to death, and not just with "chemtrails", new evidence indicates they are waging biological warfare from the skies. This is a red a…
2 hours ago · 2 likes · Sean
'What a wicked web we weave, when first we practice to deceive'. It's got to be forever stopped!
So somebody please tell me how a trip in a blue origin rocket, is good for the atmosphere 🙄. I think you ladies don't have any idea what you stand for, cause it wasn't the ozone or atmosphere when your're ramming a rocket through the sky, for what. What was your reason ..... your privilege ... there was no justification, other than coordinating space suits 🤦