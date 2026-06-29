GAZA...THE OUTRIGHT MURDER OF INNOCENT WOMEN & CHILDREN STILL HASN'T BEEN STOPPED...NEITHER HAS THE POTUS LIES...
STAY ON THE BABY RAPING TRUMP EPSTEIN FILRS
The United Nations Must Break the U.S. Veto’s Grip on Gaza
Michael Hogan: As Washington shields Israel from accountability, member states should use Resolution 377, reconsider the UN’s dependence on the United States and reclaim the organization’s responsibility to preserve peace. READ • LISTEN
The USA, the United States of the Anti-Christ, where humanity is in decay & evil is prospering. A country devolving into a dangerous third-world country; with an increasingly corrupt & violent government; & increasing national debt (thanks to the kleptocrats, that is Traitor Trump & the traitorous wealthiest 1%, who are robbing America's taxpayers blind, and increasing the working class & middle classes' debt to cover this). A national debt which will lead to a future that is even worse than it is now, if that is possible, with no chance of recovery. The USA where the American people makes jokes about what is happening, but don't actually do anything to stop the decay of their political system, decay of their legal system, & decay of their humanity.
The USA, where the dumb & depraved are elevated & worshipped. Where MAGA's sadistic, depraved, Epstein-styled psychopaths & MAGA's masochistic, ignorant, infantile simpletons feel emboldened to openly show us the depths of their depravity. And, where the sadistic psychopaths easily manipulate the masochistic simple-minded imbeciles to act against their own interests.
The USA, where the dumb ("with a b") & depraved have elected a habitual criminal & lifelong pedo as their President. A criminal & pedo President, with the worst personality disorder possible, a malignant Narcissistic Personality Disorder. Additionally, a traitor who these psychos & imbeciles are enabling to become an even more traitorous autocratic-kleptocrat. A traitor who is also the obedient, ball-less lapdog of Netanyahu & Putin. A completely defective creature, who, his sadistic psychopathic & masochistic simple-minded flying monkeys worship & enable.
The MAGA Republican psychos & imbeciles are not fully to blame for what is happening. Both the USA's traitorous AIPAC Republicans (especially Traitor Trump & his flying monkeys) & the traitorous AIPAC Democrats (especially Traitor Biden & the Traitor Clintons) can equally share the blame for making Trump's America possible. They have constantly sacrificed America, Americans & the rest of the world, to further empower & enrich Zionism's fake Jews (of the atheist Herzl/atheist Rothschilds bankers' 1897 fake Jewish cult, an extremely rich & powerful; & extraordinarily evil people, including a history as war mongers & war profiteers. A Zionist cult which reflects the depravity of these people. Whose only purpose is to further increase the wealth & power of ZIONISM's fake Jews. Who, btw, have always persecuted the REAL Jews, including the REAL Holocaust survivors. Who, despite this persecution, use & abuse the REAL Jews' history to manipulate the rest of the world for sympathy & privileges, & to empower & enrich their ZIONIST cultists).
The traitorous AIPAC Democrats & traitorous AIPAC Democrats have empowered & enriched this traitorous (ZIONIST Israel FIRST & ONLY), demonic, fake Jewish cult so much, that they have effectively released Satan on the world. And we are watching it in real-time.
The Zionist cult which has brainwashed Christian-Zionism's fake Christians, using the ATHEIST Rothschilds' Scofield Bible, which falsely favors the Christ-hating ZIONIST Israelis, regardless of how Satanic their behaviour is - and it could not be any more demonic than we are now aware of. Which explains Christian-Zionism's fake Christians' (& false prophets') strong aversion to Christian values; & their submission to the Christ-hating ZIONISTS. Atheist Netanyahu always attends Christian-Zionist (includes Evangelists) meetings to reinforce this brainwashing.
NB.
Just heard that the USA's education system is failing financially & colleges are closing. That even fewer Americans can now afford an education. And Traitor Trump also just proudly announced that he has succeeded in eliminating the Education Department. In other words, he is succeeding in dumbing-down America's masochistic imbeciles even more - as he says, he loves the poorly educated. Given that the poorly educated are more easily brainwashed & less likely to stand up for their rights. (Don't worry, you still get to fund ZIONIST Israel's free education system, free healthcare, free housing etc., & pay for their unjustifiable wars).
Congratulations Americans, you have achieved mind-boggling levels of stupidity & depravity. 🏆🏆