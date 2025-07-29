World War Now

GAZA GENOCIDE, Thai/Cambodia WAR, Major Russian Advances, Syria/Iran Wars, & MORE! WWN Ep. 128

In this massive week of WWIII analysis we (Conrad & Dmitriy) discuss the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza as Israeli ministers openly support genocide by starvation, the ongoing annexation of the West Bank, France (and maybe the UK) to recognize Palestine in September, the failed Hamas negotiations, Hezbollah in Lebanon, as well as the ongoing Houthi strikes. We also get into the situation in Syria as Druze forces declare the city of As Sweida autonomous from Damascus with the help of Israel, the SDF refusing to integrate into the Syrian Army, Turkey arming al-Jolani as Saudi Arabia invests billions, & other Syria news. Iran is also in the news as they meet inTurkey with E3 (UK, France, Germany) leaders to discuss nuclear enrichment, Iranian militias are also on the verge of formally integrating into the Iraqi military, all while rumors swirlk about Armenia giving the Zangezur corridor to a US firm in cooperation with Turkey & Azerbaijan. Next we get into the failed negoti…