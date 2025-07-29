GAZA...THE MURDERING CONSTINUES
We’re All Palestinians Now
World War Now
GAZA GENOCIDE, Thai/Cambodia WAR, Major Russian Advances, Syria/Iran Wars, & MORE! WWN Ep. 128
In this massive week of WWIII analysis we (Conrad & Dmitriy) discuss the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza as Israeli ministers openly support genocide by starvation, the ongoing annexation of the West Bank, France (and maybe the UK) to recognize Palestine in September, the failed Hamas negotiations, Hezbollah in Lebanon, as well as the ongoing Houthi strikes. We also get into the situation in Syria as Druze forces declare the city of As Sweida autonomous from Damascus with the help of Israel, the SDF refusing to integrate into the Syrian Army, Turkey arming al-Jolani as Saudi Arabia invests billions, & other Syria news. Iran is also in the news as they meet inTurkey with E3 (UK, France, Germany) leaders to discuss nuclear enrichment, Iranian militias are also on the verge of formally integrating into the Iraqi military, all while rumors swirlk about Armenia giving the Zangezur corridor to a US firm in cooperation with Turkey & Azerbaijan. Next we get into the failed negoti…
Conrad Franz and Dmitriy Kalyagin
Palestine Will Be Free
Israel is routinely raping Palestinians in its torture dungeons
A journalist, who was abducted from Tulkarem in the West Bank last year, has revealed the horrific abuse — including degrading assaults with hard objects amounting to rape and sexual torture — to which Palestinians in Israeli torture dungeons have been routinely subjected to, especially after October 7…
Palestine Will Be Free
Savage Minds
The United States has focused on the Middle East since World War II, seeking its oil, gas, and other mineral resources and coveting control of its strategic waterways. The old colonial powers a…
Juan Cole
Mohammed Mohisen
Gaza is Drowning in Aid in the Media. On the Ground, Starvation Endures.
Despite the endless images of aid trucks heading to Gaza flooding the media, not a single significant increase in humanitarian supplies has made it into the Strip as of this writing. Every truck is under the control of the Israeli occupation, regardless of who sent it. Israel deliberately delays them under false pretenses…
Mohammed Mohisen