GAZA...STILL ONGOING GENOCIDE
WAR CRIMES IGNORED BY AMERICANS & GLOBAL HUMANITY...
Drop Site News
Israel demolishes high rises in Gaza City, Trump delivers “last warning” to Hamas, UK police arrest nearly 900 pro-Palestine protesters, Russia bombards Ukraine
At least 40 Palestinians have been killed since dawn across north, south, and central Gaza. Israel plans to squeeze one million Palestinians into an even smaller “humanitarian zone.” Exclusive from Drop Site: Text of President Donald Trump’s 100-word Gaza ceasefire…
5 hours ago · 138 likes · 12 comments · Drop Site News
The Warning with Steve Schmidt
War crimes ignored
While Trump has always had it out for drug cartels, his regime's new war crimes against alleged Venezuelan criminals show that he's taken things to a new level. I react to JD Vance's comments on the killings and what it means for the future of foreign relations in America…
4 hours ago · 20 likes · Steve Schmidt
Clandestine’s Newsletter
Trump is at War with the Enemy From Within
I don’t think the name change was just cosmetic. Trump is sending a message…
2 days ago · 229 likes · 14 comments · Clandestine