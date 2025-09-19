GAZA...MAY CHRIST KEEP HIS LOVING ARMS AROUND ALL OF YOU WHILE AMERICA & THE WORLD TAKES ITS SWEET ASS TIME TO STOP THE GENOCIDAL KILLING OF INNOCENCE...FATHER FORGIVE US...THOUGH I DON'T KNOW WHY HE WOULD!!!!!Alicia LutzSep 19, 2025333Share333Share
I think Yahweh will forgive most average Americans because their brains have been screwed up by these Satanic pigs in the pharmaceutical industries. What is Albert Bourla, Bill Gates, Fauci etc.? Several years ago Israel pulled out of Gaza because they needed their population in other areas to main political control and framed it as an olive leaf to the Palestinians. There was an attractive female news caster on the TV telling us about how benevolent the Israelis were being meanwhile in full view in the background they were using American made bulldozers to level all improvements as they withdrew. The people that Yahweh will not forgive are the religious leaders promoting the idea that Israel has a divine right to kill whoever they please. These people are idiots and don't even know 60% are atheist and 60% by genetic testing are known to be of Syrian decent. Syrians could not be descendants of Israel so divine right is preposterous.
Hamas and much of Gaza's population openly advocate for the elimination of all Jews. I wouldn’t call that Christ like. Your propaganda machine doesn’t work on people with at least two working brain cells.