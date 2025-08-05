GAZA...GAZA...GAZA...IT'S WE THE PEOPLE, NOT YOU TRUMP...
HOW DOES AMERICA KEEP LIVING WITH ITSELF, LEAVING TRUMP IN POWER?
Aaron Mate
As Gaza starves, Trump tells Israel to 'finish the job'
As global outcry mounted this week over the Israeli siege of Gaza, President Trump and his Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced that they are abandoning ceasefire talks with Hamas, and with it any pretense of concern for the territory’s two million Palestinians…
Read more
9 days ago · 400 likes · 23 comments · Aaron Maté
The Great Resist
Trump Insane Gaslighting on Epstein Files
Again, it’s not just about Trump refusing to release Epstein client list (though it’s a direct violation of his election promise too!), it’s about how cynically he gaslights us about it, and expects us to swallow an obvious 100% made up lie against an evidence of our own eyes. That eerily reminds me of COVID or Ukrainian propaganda…
Read more
9 days ago · 17 likes · 43 comments · Alex Ilex