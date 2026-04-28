GAZA...FRONT & CENTER...KEEP IT THERE THE FILESD PEOPLE...STAY ON THEMAlicia LutzApr 28, 202612ShareWhat Gaza Built in the Dark: Hamas, Haniyeh, and the Architecture of Gaza’s Resistance “What Is Hidden Is More Immense – The Deal and the Weapons” | Aired: September 13, 2020-NordexiumGAZA DETENTION ENVIRONMENT: ALLEGATIONS OF SYSTEMATIC ABUSE AND COERCIVE INTERROGATIONDETENTION PRACTICES AND CONTROL METHODS…Read more2 hours ago · 1 like · @Nordexium by the OfficerGazatteAirstrike on Civilian Vehicle West of Gaza City Leaves Two Palestinians Killed and Several Injured An Israeli airstrike struck a civilian vehicle west of Gaza City, causing fatalities and multiple injuries. The attack targeted a civilian car in the vicinity of Haidar Roundabout, prompting immediat…Read more3 hours ago · 8 likes · Gazatte12Share