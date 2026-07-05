GAZA...AMERICA CANNOT FORGET...KEEP IT FRONT & CENTER ALONG WITH THE TRUMP EPSTEIN FILES...
Anti-AIPAC Victories Spark Pro-Israel Meltdown in New York Primaries
In this Grayzone segment, Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate analyze the recent New York Democratic primary wins by candidates like Brad Lander (who defeated Dan Goldman by a wide margin), Zohran Mamdani-backed progressives, and others who campaigned openly against AIPAC, called for cutting U.S. aid to Israel, and criticized unconditional support for its actions in Gaza.
The victories, which included strong support in Black and Latino districts, signal a growing shift among younger, urban Democratic voters away from “Zionist stalwarts” in the party leadership. The hosts highlight the resulting “unhinged” reactions from pro-Israel figures, including Republican attacks labeling winners as anti-Semitic or self-hating Jews, Sean Hannity’s emotional response, and broader panic that these outcomes preview a deeper rift between the Democratic base and establishment on Israel-Palestine.