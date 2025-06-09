GAZA TYRANNY
The Journal of Lingering Sanity
Operation Unthinkable
"The best merchant is war. It turns iron into gold…
9 hours ago · Stegiel
Photo from Freedom Flotilla Coalition via Telegram
Zeteo
BREAKING: Israeli Forces Board Gaza Aid Flotilla and Detain 12 Crew Members
Israeli forces boarded the Gaza Aid Flotilla ship, the “Madleen,” early Monday morning local time and detained the 12 passengers on board, according to several reports…
5 hours ago · Prem Thakker
Palestine Will Be Free
8 Israelis killed in a week as resistance hurls 'the Stones of David at Gideon’s Chariots'
It has been raining “security incidents” in Gaza, with the Palestinian resistance sending several genocidal Israelis back to their stolen homes in body bags…
7 hours ago · Palestine Will Be Free