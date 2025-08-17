GAZA GENOCIDE...STOP IGNORING IT. THE USA INC. CORPORATION IS COMPLICIT...
WE HAVE NO CONSTITUTIONAL GOVERNMENT
Jewish Fronts
A big part of the Jewish Master Plan is the use of Fronts. A Front is an organization that Jews hide behind to do their work in secret. Although the Front is not seen as Jewish by the Public, Jews control the Front, and the Front serves the Jewish Agenda. Here is a short list of Jewish Fronts that I have identified.
Al Queda
Antifa
The Bilderberg Group
Blackrock
Black Lives Matter (BLM)
Bohemian Grove
The CIA (Central Intelligence Agency, which has a hundreds of front companies under it such as General Electric).
Committee of 300
Communism
Council on Foreign Relations (CFR)
Freemasonry
Hollywood
The Illuminati
Islamic State
Jesuits
NASA
Skull & Bones
The United Nations
The U.S.A. (Private-for-Profit, Foreign Owned & Controlled Corporation)
