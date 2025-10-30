Two men weep over the body of a dead female relative outside Al-Awda hospital in central Gaza following a wave of Israeli airstrikes. October 29, 2025. (Screenshot of video by Abdel Qader Sabbah.)

Hamas militants carry a body retrieved from a tunnel in an area north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday. Israel’s military accused Hamas of staging its search for the remains of a Gaza hostage body, one of 28 the group agreed to hand over under a ceasefire deal. Hamas says it is committed to the ceasefire terms, but lacks the equipment needed to locate and excavate hostage bodies potentially buried under buildings collapsed by air strikes. / Photo by Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images.