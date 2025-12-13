🧨 Collateral Silence: How U.S. Weapons, Trump’s Rhetoric, Policies, and Western Media Enable Gaza’s Destruction While Gaza’s children bleed, America signs weapons deals — and the media looks away. American Pulse

An infant girl, born into this genocide earlier this year, died from hypothermia this week in a flooded tent in Gaza. Her name was Rahaf Abu Jazar. Her parents held her tiny body in their arms and walked her through the mud and the cold to say goodbye. All of this is happening during what the world is calling a “ceasefire.”