UN chief António Guterres described reports of Rapid Support Forces seizing the Sudanese army headquarters as “a terrible escalation”, as over 26,000 people fled El-Fasher in the past 24 hours (Source: screengrab of UN address).

The legal and ethical earthquake from Israel’s carnage in Gaza was never going to be contained there. As the Aston Villa row shows, the shockwaves for Britain will keep growing louder—Maccabi Tel Aviv row breaks Starmer’s cover…