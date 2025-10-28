GAZA ATROCITIES CONTINUE...NOBODY STOPS THE GENOCIDE...AMERICA...STAND THE FUK UP!
NOBODY SHOWS ANY HUMANITY...GOD HELP US...ALTHOUGH...WHY WOULD HE!
UN chief António Guterres described reports of Rapid Support Forces seizing the Sudanese army headquarters as “a terrible escalation”, as over 26,000 people fled El-Fasher in the past 24 hours (Source: screengrab of UN address).
The legal and ethical earthquake from Israel’s carnage in Gaza was never going to be contained there. As the Aston Villa row shows, the shockwaves for Britain will keep growing louder—Maccabi Tel Aviv row breaks Starmer’s cover…
Retired U.S. Army Green Beret Lt. Col. Anthony Aguilar was recently arrested for protesting at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing against U.S. complicity in Israel’s war on Gaza.
In this interview, Aguilar tells Jimmy that the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is a shell organization orchestrating war crimes, deliberately starving Palestinians, and constructing concentration camps under the guise of aid. Aguilar further details how U.S. contractors, funding, and strategy are enabling what he calls a planned genocide, comparing it to Nazi-era atrocities.
The conversation ends with warnings that the same militarized tactics used abroad could soon be deployed domestically, urging Americans to resist government corruption and authoritarianism.
