On August 12, 2025, Palestinian residents were again forcibly displaced following attacks by the Israeli army on the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City (Photo by Ahmed Jihad Ibrahim Al-arini/Anadolu via Getty Images).

As I recently wrote, there should be massive signs on the Capitol lawn to stop the genocide. I thought this was an appropriate start as Democrats pretended to be critical of Israel while not stopping it and Republicans pretended to care about Epstein’s crimes while ignoring his connections to Israel and blackmail.