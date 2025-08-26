Israel's 687-day war on Gaza has killed at least 62,192 Palestinians — 83% of them civilians, according to an internal assessment by Israel's own military. Thousands more are buried beneath rubble, and even these horrific numbers are almost certainly a significant under-count.



Worse yet, the United Nations now reports that Gaza has reached the “worst-case scenario of famine,” with virtually the entire population facing severe malnutrition while Israel blocks thousands of aid trucks loaded with food at the border. This is genocide, and the last lifelines in Gaza are slipping away.

Yet corporate news outlets continue to deny, downplay, or ignore these unspeakable crimes. Common Dreams stands nearly alone among U.S. news outlets reporting on the daily nightmares taking place on the ground and the politics that allow these atrocities to continue.

