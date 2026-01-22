Zeteo

Germany: No Land for Jews (Still)

In early November 2025, I was dragged before a German criminal court, charged with antisemitism and Holocaust denial. The charge rested on a single sentence – “Jews were never victims” – written in English in an exchange with one of the many Zionist digital warriors that assail me online as a response to one of the oldest tropes of Zionist antisemitism: the depiction of Jews as eternal victims. The German state chose to read this statement not as an intervention in a debate about Jewish identity, but as a statement about Jewish history. With typical German solicitude and diligence, the Berlin prosecutor placed this Jewish journalist on trial so that he might demonstrate that he is a “good Jew…