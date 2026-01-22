GAZA...
Palestine Deep Dive
Inside Gaza’s Medical Emergency
Thursday morning in the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza was not an ordinary day. It wasn’t the roar of fighter jets that gripped our hearts this time, but a more terrifying sound: the silence creeping from behind the walls of Al-Awda Hospital in our camp. As a resident of this besieged and exhausted camp, I didn’t need to read the official press release s…
6 days ago · 67 likes · 8 comments · Rawan Jouda
‘Israeli Society Has Become Completely Genocidal’ - B’Tselem Head on Israel’s Growing Extremism
The Dissident
Israel Targets And Kills Three More Journalists In Gaza.
Israel, despite the fake “ceasefire,” has killed another three journalists in Gaza , “journalist Mohamed Salah Kashta, journalist and photographer Abdel Raouf Shaat and photographer Anas Ghoneim…
12 hours ago · 35 likes · 2 comments · The Dissident
Palestine Will Be Free
How the GHF became sites of killing and humiliation for Palestinian women in Gaza
On January 9, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) published a devastating report on the suffering of women in Gaza in their attempts to secure aid for their families, having lost their husbands, sons, or other breadwinners…
15 hours ago · 92 likes · 9 comments · Palestine Will Be Free
Zeteo
Germany: No Land for Jews (Still)
In early November 2025, I was dragged before a German criminal court, charged with antisemitism and Holocaust denial. The charge rested on a single sentence – “Jews were never victims” – written in English in an exchange with one of the many Zionist digital warriors that assail me online as a response to one of the oldest tropes of Zionist antisemitism: the depiction of Jews as eternal victims. The German state chose to read this statement not as an intervention in a debate about Jewish identity, but as a statement about Jewish history. With typical German solicitude and diligence, the Berlin prosecutor placed this Jewish journalist on trial so that he might demonstrate that he is a “good Jew…
15 hours ago · 234 likes · 16 comments · Martin Gak