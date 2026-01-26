“Homo Borg Genesis” is a term associated with a debunked conspiracy theory claiming that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines alter human DNA, turning vaccinated individuals into a new, patentable species of human-cyborg hybrids.

Here are the key details regarding this topic:

Conspiracy Theory: The claim, often referred to as “homoborgenesis,” was promoted by individuals like Jane Ruby and suggested that vaccinated people are no longer legally human and are the property of patent holders.

Fact Check: These claims are false and have no scientific basis. COVID-19 vaccines do not change human DNA.

NASA Denial: Contrary to claims, there is no evidence that NASA is researching this or has published any papers on the topic.

Legal Context: The notion that vaccinated individuals are “patentable” or “chattel property” is baseless. The US Supreme Court ruled in 2013 that isolated human DNA cannot be patented.

Company Name: “HOMO BORG GENESIS (THE EARTHLY CENTRE) SOCIAL ENTERPRISE LIMITED” is a registered company in the UK (Company Number 15507963).

