FUKEN NETANYAHU & HIS BAND OF SATANIC DEMONS...TIME TO DO MORE THAN JUST CALL OUT THIS GENOCIDE !
The North Star with Shaun King
🚨BREAKING: Netanyahu's favorite pedophile skips court hearing in Las Vegas after fleeing to Israel
Family, this story should be on every front page in America. Instead, it’s being buried. That silence isn’t an accident — it’s protection…
Read more
2 days ago · 150 likes · 12 comments · Shaun King
George’s Newsletter
Australia Rises for Palestine as Victoria Leads
George’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber…
Read more
4 hours ago · 4 likes · 1 comment · George Hazim
Nation First, by George Christensen
Nothing changes until we make it change
Dear friend…
Read more
4 hours ago · 8 likes