FUK YOU...YOU ISRAEL ASS KISSING...CHARLIE KIRK MURDERING SCUMBAG...AMERICA IS AWAKENING TO THE TREASONOUS DIRT YOU COME FROM BITCH!
STAY ON THOSE FILES AMERICA...LIIK WHAT THEY ARE ACCOMPLISHING
Legal AF's Substack
Trump Torched by Judge as His Scheme Implodes!
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2 days ago · 175 likes · 11 comments · Legal AF
Lights out for Thursday’s discussion in the Oval Office. (Screenshot via YouTube)
America, America
How Much More Lying Will We Take?
"President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said Thursday…
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2 days ago · 91 likes · 16 comments · Steven Beschloss
You Have the Right to Remain Mouthy
Fuck No, You're Not Going to Bully Me
Some of my favorite movie scenes are the ones where bullies finally get the shit kicked out of them by the protagonist. I love seeing justice served to those who have it coming. I live for those moments…
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2 days ago · 57 likes · 8 comments · The Mouthy Renegade Writer
Tracy Treloar
ALBANIA's PrIme Minister Connected to Chabad-Lubavitch? DON'T Call Chab... https://youtube.com/watch?v=s7d488aw_Bo&si=fhcUmvc4ykXJCwMP
Link in comments…
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2 days ago · 4 likes · 2 comments · Tracy Treloar
Second Thoughts
Why Am I Homesick for a Place I’ve Never Been
I found the line again the other day, in a notebook I have carried through forty-some years and four countries and more boxes than I can account for. The ink has gone the color of weak tea. The handwriting is a stranger’s — younger, faster, more certain of things. I was under twenty years, somewhere on the PCH (Pacific Coast Highway), thumb out, pack at…
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2 days ago · 1 like · Gael MacLean