Second Thoughts

Why Am I Homesick for a Place I’ve Never Been

I found the line again the other day, in a notebook I have carried through forty-some years and four countries and more boxes than I can account for. The ink has gone the color of weak tea. The handwriting is a stranger’s — younger, faster, more certain of things. I was under twenty years, somewhere on the PCH (Pacific Coast Highway), thumb out, pack at…