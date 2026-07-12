FUK TRUMP& HIS ENTIRE DEMONIC PRIVATE FOR PROFIT...FOREIGN OWNED (ISRAEL) & CONTROLLED USA INC. CORPORATION...STRAIGHT TO HELL WITH ALL OF YOU...DO NOT PASS GO! STAY ON THOSE FILESAlicia LutzJul 12, 202623ShareTracy Treloar IT HAD TO BE HIM: The last President and Time Travel - YouTube https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5JATg1MHvwcLink in comments… Listen now6 days ago · 7 likes · 5 comments · Tracy TreloarEdward Snowden Jeffrey Sachs: Edward Snowden is a heroSomeone asked economist Jeffrey Sachs whether the new president would pardon Edward Snowden… Listen nowa day ago · 13 likes · America RebornAUTHOR KRISTEN STAFFORD -HOWE TRUMP PANICS AS I RAN INSTANTLY - MULTIPLE BASES DESTROYED Listen nowa day ago · 43 likes · 10 comments · KRISTEN STAFFORD -HOWEThe Warning with Steve SchmidtLindsey knew better. He chose worse.Lindsey Graham was a lonely and unprincipled man who betrayed his country for power and his decency for attention…Read morea day ago · 942 likes · 97 comments · Steve SchmidtNUT CAKE REPUBLICAN PROPHET WANNABE… DONNA RIGNEY…AS IF! GOD DOESN'T TALK TO TRUMP BECAUSE HE DOESN'T TALK TO SATAN'S DEMONS...AUTHOR KRISTEN STAFFORD -HOWE NUT CAKE REPUBLICAN SAYS SHE'S OPENED A PORTAL SO GOD CAN TALK DIRECTLY TO DONALD TRUMPNuts even I don't subscribe to that kind of stuff there's got to be some reality somewhere… Listen nowa day ago · 10 likes · 9 comments · KRISTEN STAFFORD -HOWE23Share