DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers

The Epstein Murder Theory Just Got Weaker. The Epstein Scandal Got Worse.

There are some stories where the emotionally satisfying answer and the evidence-supported answer are not the same. Jeffrey Epstein’s death has always been one of those stories. Given who he was, who he knew, what he was accused of, and how conveniently his death foreclosed the possibility of a full public trial, suspicion was not only predictable — it w…