FUK ICE...FUK ISRAEL...FUK THE TRUMPS...FUK THE 'PRIVATE FOR PROFIT'...'FOREIGN OWNED & CONTROLLED' USA INC.
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Vesper: Public Intelligence
Data Centers: The Lies They Tell
I. Why we are writing this…
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19 days ago · 156 likes · 22 comments · Vesper: Public Intelligence and Anonymous Media Group
Tracy Treloar
🔴 The Fall of Rome: How UFC Freedom 250 Signaled the Coming Collapse - YouTube https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=PSzYWvhodlg&list=LL&index=1&pp=iAQB0gcJCT4LAYcqIYzvsAgC
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Listen now
4 hours ago · Tracy Treloar
Olivia Rose
SCOOP: Banished mid-custody-battle, Ungaro publicly exposes the H-1B visa scheme, run by Epstein, Brunel, and Zampolli, that got Maxwell and Melania Trump in to the U.S.
Zampolli was named Trump’s Special Envoy for Global Partnerships in March 2025 — and no one noticed. This unique title was confirmed by the State Department, his own announcements, and what looks like a global self funded PR campaign. The Italian press is wondering why an aristocrat Italian-American with a bad reputation is holding this position. The Am…
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2 months ago · 4240 likes · 103 comments · Olivia Rose and DemsMight
DEEPER LOOK with Michael Sellers
The Epstein Murder Theory Just Got Weaker. The Epstein Scandal Got Worse.
There are some stories where the emotionally satisfying answer and the evidence-supported answer are not the same. Jeffrey Epstein’s death has always been one of those stories. Given who he was, who he knew, what he was accused of, and how conveniently his death foreclosed the possibility of a full public trial, suspicion was not only predictable — it w…
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3 hours ago · 1 like · Michael Sellers