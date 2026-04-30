I Personally Hit a Breaking Point Yesterday and It’s Best That I Explain Exactly What Caused It - click here to read this brand-new article.

The Supposed Death of David Wilcock - David Wilcock Has Been Surrounded by His Fair Share of Controversy but After I Found Out What His Final Note Said, I Felt Really Sad - I explain my feelings on the matter in this brand-new article. Click here to read

What Are Most Vaccines For, If Viruses Don’t Exist? - in this new interview Alec Zeck calmly explains the reasons why virology isn’t a valid scientific pursuit. Yes, they’ve been lying to you about viruses, so you would volunteer to inject poison into you and your own children. Click here.

You Will Learn 12 Essential Business Skills So You Can Finally Open Your First Online Business!! - click here to see what 12 essential business skills you will learn. This program starts May 16th, so only 18 days to take action.