U S PRESIDENTS
George Washington * Master Mason Fredericksburg Masonic Lodge No. 4, A.F.&A.M. - Virginia
John Adams * St. John's Grand Masonic Lodge - Boston
Thomas Jefferson "Flat Hat Club." “F.H.C ” Secret Society - Member
James Madison
James Monroe * Williamsburg Masonic Lodge No. 6 - Virginia
John Quincy Adams
Andrew Jackson *Masonic Grand Master-Harmony Lodge No.1 - Tennessee
* Grand Master of the Tennessee Masonic Lodge in 1822 & 1823.
Martin Van Buren
William Henry Harrison
John Tyler
James K. Polk * Masonic Columbia Lodge No. 31- Tennessee
Zachary Taylor
Millard Filmore
Franklin Pearce
James Buchanan * Deputy Grand Master Masonic Lodge No. 43 - Pennsylvania.
Abraham Lincoln
Andrew Johnson * Masonic Knights Templar Greenville Lodge No. 119 - Tenn
Ulysses S Grant * Secret Society: Independent Order of Odd Fellows
Rutherford B Hayes * Secret Society: Independent Order of Odd Fellows
James A. Garfield * Masonic Garrettsville Lodge No. 246 - Ohio
Chester H Arthur
Grover Cleveland
Benjamin Harrison
Grover Cleveland
William McKinley * Hiram Lodge No. 21 - Winchester Virginia * Secret Society: Freemasons, Independent Order of Odd Fellows
Theodore Roosevelt * Master Mason Matinecock Masonic Lodge No. 806- NY
William Howard Taft *Secret Society: Skull & Bones
* Kilwinning Lodge No. 356 - Ohio
Woodrow Wilson
Warren G Harding *Masonic Shriner Marion Lodge No. 70 - Ohio * Freemasons, Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Concatenated Order of Hoo-Hoo
Calvin Coolidge * Order of the Eastern Star
Herbert Hoover
Franklin Delano Roosevelt - * Holland Masonic Lodge No. 8- NYC * *Honorary Grand Master of the Order of DeMolay
Harry S Truman - * Belton Masonic Lodge No. 450 - Missouri * Grand Master Grandview Lodge No. 618 - Missouri * 33rd Degree of the Scottish Rite * Honorary Grand Master of the Order of DeMolay
Dwight D Eisenhower -
John Fitzgerald Kennedy -
Lyndon Baines Johnson - * First Degree Freemason * Johnson City Lodge No. 561- Texas.
Richard Milhouse Nixon -
Gerald R Ford - * Scottish Rite 33° Freemason *Malta Lodge No. 465 - Michigan * Honorary Grand Master of the Order of DeMolay * Columbia Lodge No.3 - District of Columbia
James (Jimmy) Carter
Ronald Reagan
George H W Bush * Skull & Bones * Senator Prescott Bush (Skull & Bones 1916)
William “Bill” Clinton * Grand Master of the Knights Templar Order of DeMolay Secret Society: Skull & Bones
George W Bush * Secret Society: Skull & Bones *Senator John Kerry (Skull & Bones 1966)
Barrack Hussein Obama
Donald John Trump
Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.
Please note:
No evidence of Jefferson or Madison being Masons has been found.