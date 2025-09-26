Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NAHLS's avatar
NAHLS
2h

If you want to know the truth about this Peymon guy hit me up Alicia, and be sitting down because he is a total phony working for the Feds, FBI, sting operation nation wide, against the tax protester movement ! He is a Iranian Royal Bloodline family member from his long ago past statements, and has only recycled other researchers work for decades now, selling it for himself, for jacked up prices and profits ! Only a fool would listen to this guy !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture