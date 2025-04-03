IRS SPY caught red-handed by Peymon during LIVE Freedom Hour!

Last week during the Q&A session of Freedom Hour, Peymon caught a sneaky IRS spy attempting to catch Peymon saying something or agreeing to something wrong.

In this week’s Freedom Hour, Peymon will replay the live recording for those who missed it and comment on it. How should you treat these sneaky IRS agents when they try to question you? Find out tonight!

For over 30 years, Peymon has been exposing IRS fraud and helping Americans legally stop filing and paying income taxes. Now, he is taking direct action to put an end to this government overreach once and for all!

What are Lock-in Letters?

What are Lock-in Letters?

These letters coerce employers into stealing money from their employees’ paychecks, disregarding their legal exemptions and personal financial situations. This IRS scam forces Americans into an endless cycle of theft, fear, and financial control—but that ends TODAY!

Peymon is leading the charge against IRS corruption—its time to join hands!

