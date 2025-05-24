Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterFREEDOM LAW SCHOOLCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFREEDOM LAW SCHOOLAlicia Lutz-RolowMay 24, 20251Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterFREEDOM LAW SCHOOLCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share*********Freedom Law School*********Who does Artificial Intelligence say has to pay federal income taxes?We asked AI if you legally have to pay income tax—you won’t believe its surprising answerYou’ve Been LIED TO! The Deep State Stole Your Money Since 1913!1Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterFREEDOM LAW SCHOOLCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share