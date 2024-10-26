There is little doubt that the 2020 Presidential election was marred by
cheating that enabled Joe Biden to assume the presidency for the past four
years. As a result, America is facing unprecedented challenges and decline. If
Marxist Kamala Harris were to win again through similar cheating, the future
of our nation is in serious jeopardy.
In this week’s Freedom Hour, Peymon, President of Freedom Law
School will delve into the legal framework surrounding these issues and what
actions you can take if you suspect electoral fraud. What authority do state
legislatures possess?
How can you ensure that states can intervene if cheating
occurs? If (they cheat again), you will learn what you and your state
legislature can do to make sure your voice and vote is represented, and
President Trump will once again be the lawful President of the United States
of America.
https://rumble.com/v5jqh3p-what-you-can-do-if-the-democratscommunists-steal-the-election-again.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=FreedomLawSchool
That fucken piece of shit Trump wasn't nor could ever be the lawful purported president of the USA, everrrrrrrrrrr! Come on Peymon! With all your fabulous research and patriotic tendencies, you're going to tell us that Trump is the one? I must say I'm devastated by this!