There is little doubt that the 2020 Presidential election was marred by

cheating that enabled Joe Biden to assume the presidency for the past four

years. As a result, America is facing unprecedented challenges and decline. If

Marxist Kamala Harris were to win again through similar cheating, the future

of our nation is in serious jeopardy.

In this week’s Freedom Hour, Peymon, President of Freedom Law

School will delve into the legal framework surrounding these issues and what

actions you can take if you suspect electoral fraud. What authority do state

legislatures possess?

How can you ensure that states can intervene if cheating

occurs? If (they cheat again), you will learn what you and your state

legislature can do to make sure your voice and vote is represented, and

President Trump will once again be the lawful President of the United States

of America.

