Conservative commentator Candace Owens has publicly criticized Donald Trump for abandoning his “America First” pledge in favor of Israel and against free speech. In a recent episode of her podcast, “Candace,” she voiced concerns over the administration’s actions against universities, particularly regarding free speech issues. Owens stated, “I never thought that I would see a day where I would be rooting for a university above Donald J. Trump and his administration. But I don’t recognize this administration right now.” She highlighted the administration’s actions against Harvard University, which is facing threats of federal funding cuts for not complying with certain demands. Jimmy and American Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss how Trump has betrayed virtually every fundamental pledge he made to his MAGA base.