Who Remembers Sheena Easton’s Song “My Baby Takes The Morning Train“ and What Happened To The Good Old Days? - click here to read my commentary on what happened to our society over the last 30 years and what we need to do to protect ourselves at this point in time.

My 6th Interview with Judith from “Night Flights“ - click here to listen to this brand-new interview where I break down the challenges facing our society today.

A Big Legal Case Is Happening in the Netherlands Charging Bill Gates, Albert Bourla (CEO of Pfizer) and The Head of NATO...... Regarding The COVID Shot Being a Bioweapon Against the Public, for Profit and Genocide - click here for an update from Sasha Latypova.

One of the Most Powerful Mind Control Programs Today Involves The General Public Waiting Patiently In Line to Insist Criminals Steal Their Money and Poison Them - we call this mind control program “government“ and “voting“, none of which is based on logic or rational thought whatsoever. Click here to see this important discussion.