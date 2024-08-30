https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Free_State_of_Jones_(film)

Now in the Globalist March Toward Total Human Enslavement, Everyone in America is Closer to an Impoverished Future. In America's Financial Crisis of 2007 — 2008, there was a Charlatan Wall Street Scheme to Destroy America's Middle Classes, i.e. the American Dream, which They Did. See the Movie, "The Big Short" and See How it Was Done.

Student Loans are the Latest Example and Step Toward Human Perpetual Debt Enslavement.

Facing Fact: The Central Banks and Wall Street Control Governments — People Don't — Everything Seen and Perceived in Politics and the Media by the American Public is Simply Theatrics by a Bought Off and Paid for System that has Its Allegiance Elsewhere

Equity Theft Tax — The American Founders Put Forth that Government Need Only Exist by the Consent of the Governed. Did You Consent to This?

— Another New Way to Get You into Rental Servitude and ImpoverishedBanksBegone.htm Coming to Terms

It is Money and the Economy that Controls and Shapes Your Outer Environment. Those who Control the Money and the Economy Don't Have your Best Interest in Mind From Home Loans to Student Loans, They Now Want Your Enslavement to Start Early. "Higher education has been financialized, transformed from a public service into a lucrative cash cow for private investors.

"The advantages of slavery by debt over “chattel” slavery – ownership of humans as a property right – were set out in an infamous document called the Hazard Circular, reportedly circulated by British banking interests among their American banking counterparts during the American Civil War. It read in part:

Slavery is likely to be abolished by the war power and chattel slavery destroyed. This, I and my European friends are glad of, for slavery is but the owning of labor and carries with it the care of the laborers, while the European plan, led by England, is that capital shall control labor by controlling wages.



Slaves had to be housed, fed and cared for. “Free” men housed and fed themselves. For the more dangerous jobs, such as mining, Irish immigrants were used rather than black slaves, because the Irish were expendable. Free men could be kept enslaved by debt, by paying them wages that were insufficient to meet their costs of living. On how to control wages, the Hazard Circular went on:



This can be done by controlling the money. The great debt that capitalists will see to it is made out of the war, must be used as a means to control the volume of money. . . . It will not do to allow the greenback, as it is called, to circulate as money any length of time, as we cannot control that.



"The government, too, had to be enslaved by debt. It could not be allowed to simply issue the money it needed to meet its budget, as Lincoln’s government did with its greenbacks (government-{of, by and for the people" (Issued US Notes).

The greenback program was terminated after the war, forcing the government to borrow from banks – banks that created the money themselves, just as the government had been doing. Article here

It Never Was, or Is, About Black or White — It Was Always About the Financial Power Both Enslaving and Impoverishing the Rest of Us, i.e. the Whole Human Race!

An Outer and Inner Free State of Humans Once Lived in America…

"There was abundance in the Colonies, and peace was reigning on every border. It was difficult, and even impossible, to find a happier and more prosperous nation on all the surface of the globe. Comfort was prevailing in every home. The people, in general, kept the highest moral standards, and education was widely spread." Article here with excerpts below.



The second paragraph of the American Declaration of Independence of 1776 speaks to the free and natural state of humans:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness .”