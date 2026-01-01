I Don’t Believe ANYTHING That They Indoctrinated Us With In Our Schools. Our So-Called History Turns Out To Be LIES In More Instances I care To Count. Some People Can Only Endure So Much Before They Blow. We Seem To Be Reaching That Boiling Point today, Only It Will Be In A Massive Scale Of Humanity, Rather Than One Or Two Bandits Here & there. A Reckoning is Definitely Brewing. Wouldn’t You Say?

Maybe they were Robin Hoods, challenging big banks and railroads, outright robbing the people at a time when many rural Americans felt exploited

Maybe They Just Had Enough Of These Elitist Bastards Who Overtook Our Republic & Turned It Into The Lying Piece Of Shit We Are Living In Today. Just Saying.

Do You Ever Wonder If These so-called ‘Murdering-Bank Robbing Bandits’ were Made Out To Look Like The Criminals Our Bullshit History of LIES Tell Us They Were?

Pretty Boy Floyd

Jesse James

Jesse James didn’t just rob banks; he robbed the spotlight. As the leader of the James-Younger Gang, Jesse became a symbol of rebellion in post-Civil War America. His flair for dramatic heists and his complicated mix of Robin Hood charm

Reputation: Jesse James is perhaps the outlaw most commonly associated with the “robbing from the rich, giving to the poor” archetype. He operated during a period of significant economic hardship for Southern farmers following the Civil War.

Billy the Kid

The ultimate rebel, Billy the Kid, was a whirlwind of chaos who became a legend before his 21st birthday. Known for his fast draw and even faster temper, Billy’s exploits during the Lincoln County War and his daring escapes turned him into a folk hero.

Bonnie and Clyde (Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow)

Clyde Barrow also penned a few stanzas . They show a very different, more realistic perspective of their life on the road.

Bonnie Parker was an honors student who wrote prophetic poems published in two books entitled: The Story of Suicide Sal & The Trail’s End .

Reputation: Operating during the Great Depression, Bonnie and Clyde were seen by some segments of the public as rebels striking back at the banks that were foreclosing on family farms and businesses.

1934 Bonnie Parker—“We donte want to hurt anney one / but we have to Steal to eat. / and if it’s a shoot out to / to live that’s the way it / will have to bee.”

You’ve read the story of Jesse James--

Of how he lived and died;

If you’re still in need

Of something to read

Here’s the story of Bonnie and Clyde.

Now Bonnie and Clyde are the Barrow gang.

I’m sure you all have read

How they rob and steal

And those who squeal

Are usually found dying or dead.

There’s lots of untruths to these write-ups;

They’re not so ruthless as that;

Their nature is raw;

They hate the law--

The stool pigeons, spotters, and rats.

They call them cold-blooded killers;

They say they are heartless and mean;

But I say this with pride,

That I once knew Clyde

When he was honest and upright and clean.

But the laws fooled around,

Kept taking him down

And locking him up in a cell,

Till he said to me,

“I’ll never be free,

So I’ll meet a few of them in hell.”

The road was so dimly lighted;

There were no highway signs to guide;

But they made up their minds

If all roads were blind,

They wouldn’t give up till they died.

The road gets dimmer and dimmer;

Sometimes you can hardly see;

But it’s fight, man to man,

And do all you can,

For they know they can never be free.

From heart-break some people have suffered;

From weariness some people have died;

But take it all in all,

Our troubles are small

Till we get like Bonnie and Clyde.

If a policeman is killed in Dallas,

And they have no clue or guide;

If they can’t find a fiend,

They just wipe their slate clean

And hang it on Bonnie and Clyde.

There’s two crimes committed in America

Not accredited to the Barrow mob;

They had no hand

In the kidnap demand,

Nor the Kansas City Depot job.

A newsboy once said to his buddy:

“I wish old Clyde would get jumped;

In these awful hard times

We’d make a few dimes

If five or six cops would get bumped.”

The police haven’t got the report yet,

But Clyde called me up today;

He said, “Don’t start any fights--

We aren’t working nights--

We’re joining the NRA.”

From Irving to West Dallas viaduct

Is known as the Great Divide,

Where the women are kin,

And the men are men,

And they won’t “stool” on Bonnie and Clyde.

If they try to act like citizens

And rent them a nice little flat,

About the third night

They’re invited to fight

By a sub-gun’s rat-tat-tat.

They don’t think they’re too smart or desperate,

They know that the law always wins;

They’ve been shot at before,

But they do not ignore

That death is the wages of sin.