Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
9h

Yep....

That 250 Years of genocide, apartheid, hell on earth . . . .

https://thedissidentvoice.org/2026/07/bombs-bursting-in-air-busting-our-science-programs-literacy-and-safety-nets/

Soon, my work will be deep-sixed with the algorithms crawling through internet space looking for those keywords of anarchy and antifa.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/bombs-bursting-in-air-busting-our

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alicia Lutz-Rolow · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture