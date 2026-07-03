FOURTH OF JULY? FREEDOM? HOME OF THE BRAVE? WTF ARE YOU LIVING? WTF ARE YOU CELEBRATING?WTF IS YOUR RIDICULOUS HEAD? IT'S GOTTA BE UP YOUR ASSES! STAND UP OR DIE...THOSE ARE OUR CHOICES!Alicia LutzJul 03, 2026515ShareTracy Treloar The New Roman's carrying out the Orders of the Pharisees and Saducees ?https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Dl0aoAOwfvc… Listen now12 hours ago · 2 likes · 3 comments · Tracy TreloarTerra TimesThe American Revolution Was A HoaxGiven that we have reached the 250 year mark since the signing of the supposed Declaration Of Independence, it’s appropriate to have a look at what’s actually being celebrated…Read morea day ago · 59 likes · 29 comments · Terra TimesTracy Treloar ZIONISM, MORMONS, NOAHIDE LAWS AND FREEMASONRY - YouTube https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=BmkvInTSct4&t=229sLink in comments… Listen now11 hours ago · 8 likes · 7 comments · Tracy Treloar515Share
Yep....
That 250 Years of genocide, apartheid, hell on earth . . . .
https://thedissidentvoice.org/2026/07/bombs-bursting-in-air-busting-our-science-programs-literacy-and-safety-nets/
Soon, my work will be deep-sixed with the algorithms crawling through internet space looking for those keywords of anarchy and antifa.
https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/bombs-bursting-in-air-busting-our