FORMER U.K. M.P. ANDREW BRIDGEN SPEAKS OUT ON THE CORRUPTION OF DEMOCRACY
DEMOCRACY IS COMPLETE FRAUD!
Source: The 5th Doctor. Recorded on 5th September 2024. In this interview, the fourteen-year veteran of the U.K. Parliament and representative of the people shares his story of championing the truth, and most recently his persecution for his confrontation of the U.K. government and public health regarding the adverse events and deaths caused by the experimental gene therapy injections during the pandemic.