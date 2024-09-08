Samples of Investigative Findings

After 2 years of research on his own time and at his own expense, while daily performing his criminal investigation duties, Joe gathered and tested enough evidence to support at least a preliminary conclusion not only that:

(1) The IRS was administering and enforcing the income tax laws beyond the parameters of the laws passed by Congress and signed by the President.

(2) The IRS went beyond the parameters laid down, by the U.S. Supreme Court.

(3) The IRS’s own internal procedures, manuals, and literature itself indicated the IRS was knowingly deceiving the American public about the scope of its true income tax authority.

Joe attempted to get answers to these and other questions directly from his IRS supervisors and later by contacting U.S. Department of Justice officials, as well as traveling numerous times to Washington, D.C. with other concerned citizens to contact executive, legislative, and judicial branch officials directly.



Instead of receiving answers to his sincerely conceived and formulated questions and concerns from his IRS supervisors; instead they refused to answer him and encouraged him to resign. Joe did resign from the IRS on February 25th, 1999 after delivering a blistering resignation letter addressed to the IRS Commissioner.

After resigning from the IRS Criminal Investigation Division, Joe joined with Robert "Bob" Schulz, founder of the We The People Foundation For Constitutional Education, as well as other concerned former IRS agents, lawyers, CPAs, medical doctors, and law-abiding, hard-working Americans from every state, to directly seek redress of grievances relating to the federal income tax system.

Bob Schulz spent thousands of hours of his own time spearheading an effort to get answers from the government officials responsible, for the administration and enforcement of the federal income tax system.

These efforts most frequently convened in Washington, D.C., and utilized full-page ads in national newspapers, protests, meetings with officials in each of the three branches of the federal government, a hunger fast, and an attempted congressional hearing.

The IRS and the U.S. Department of Justice retaliated against Joe in several ways but the most egregious attack was orchestrating a federal indictment criminally charging Joe with 4 federal felonies.

The indictment had a devastating impact on his family, and caused great strain and suspicion in the Banister family's network of friends, parishioners, and acquaintances, so much so that Joe felt compelled to write a letter to the parents of his younger son's elementary school classmates.

Joe and the defense team he assembled knew the charges were bogus but federal prosecutors are notorious for getting convictions regardless of the merits of their case. After an incredible court battle at the federal courthouse in Sacramento, California, Joe was deservedly acquitted of all charges.

