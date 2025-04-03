Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterFOR WHATEVER IT'S WORTH..SOMETHING WE MAY WANT TO SERIOUSLY PONDER...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFOR WHATEVER IT'S WORTH..SOMETHING WE MAY WANT TO SERIOUSLY PONDER...HONESTLY...THERE IS NOT MUCH IN THIS WORLD I TRUST ANYMOREAlicia Lutz-RolowApr 03, 20254Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterFOR WHATEVER IT'S WORTH..SOMETHING WE MAY WANT TO SERIOUSLY PONDER...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore23Share4Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterFOR WHATEVER IT'S WORTH..SOMETHING WE MAY WANT TO SERIOUSLY PONDER...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore23Share
Yes you can’t trust Politicians (never could) the Plandemic has taught us never Ever Trust you Health Professionals or any one in a White Coat . I have no faith or Trust in the Religious Hierarchy, our Banking System is a Law unto itself. One of the greatest Countries on Earth has been sold off to the likes of Black Rock WHY? Did we have a Referendum? U know like the one we had for the Voice . And we all know why we had that , wasn’t for our Aboriginal Brothers and Sisters.
