Are the Unvaccinated Kids the Sickest? Tell the FDA: COVID Shots Should Be Taken off the Market!

You might be surprised to learn what the existing science reveals. Countless peer-reviewed observational studies show that unvaccinated populations consistently have fewer chronic health conditions than vaccinated peers.

ASTHMA—While not conclusive on its own, the existing science provides an undeniable, alarming signal indicating further investigation into the safety profile of vaccines and their possible mechanisms of damage is paramount.

What’s In a Vaccine?—No one wants to expose their children to questionable substances – especially those already widely known to be toxic. However, vaccines contain numerous concerning ingredients, including aluminum, mercury, aborted fetal cell lines, antibiotics, monkey kidney cells, formaldehyde, and more.

This toxic list is especially troubling when we consider that expectant mothers are cautioned repeatedly to limit their exposure to anything that might harm the growing fetus. Vaccine ingredients don’t become any less toxic once the baby is born, yet parents are expected to comply completely with the vaccine schedule, no questions asked. Even on the day of birth, newborns are exposed to 250 micrograms of aluminum via the Hepatitis B vaccine, well above the recommended limit, even for adults.

In the mid-1980s, seven vaccines were routinely given to children by the age of two (for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, measles, mumps, rubella and polio). Today, in addition to the earlier vaccines, the CDC’s recommended schedule for children up to two years old includes shots for hepatitis B, rotavirus, Haemophilus influenzae type b, pneumococcal disease, influenza, varicella, hepatitis A, RS,V and COVID. Today, children will receive up to 80 vaccines by age 18 (including boosters) compared to 24 in 1983.

The 1986 Act, A Boon for Big Pharma—When children are harmed by unsafe products such as faulty car seats, contaminated baby food, or over-the-counter drugs, the manufacturers are liable to compensate for their injuries. Why would the standard be any different for vaccines?

In 1986, Congress passed the “National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act” in response to mounting pressure from vaccine makers who claimed they could not afford to continue compensating for the excessive amount of injuries and deaths caused by their products. The law granted pharmaceutical companies complete immunity from liability for any vaccine recommended on the CDC’s childhood schedule. Pharma ramped up development once there was no longer a threat of being sued for adverse outcomes, and a vaccine gold rush ensued, with revenues skyrocketing from $750 million in 1986 to $89 billion in 2021.

Instead of suing vaccine manufacturers directly, those harmed by vaccines apply to the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP). Unlike a court of law, the NVICP has no judge or jury, the burden of proof falls on petitioners, and the most basic rules of law do not apply. Petitioners may only receive a maximum of $250,000 for a vaccine-related injury or death, yet the program has still paid out over $5 billion in damages.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) is meeting this Thursday, May 22, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss and make recommendations for the 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine formula. You can watch the meeting live on CHD.TV where Dr. Meryl Nass will be live blogging.

Having weathered the COVID crisis and our government agencies’ disastrous handling of it, the truth about this risky, ineffective injection has steadily enlightened the public and is now undeniable. With serious injuries including deaths in adults and children of all ages following receipt of these shots, it is time to put VRBPAC on notice that we’re aware of these horrific adverse events and it’s time the committee members realize that the public is no longer blindly accepting their recommendations.

The FDA has established a docket for public comment for the May 22 meeting. Our automated system is a convenient way to get your comments to the committee. Just use the button below and you can submit the suggested reply as written, edit it to include your own points, or write an original comment that will be automatically added to the docket.

Be sure to take action no later than the May 23 deadline. Comments will not be accepted after 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday. Take Action. Send a Message to VRBPAC. It’s critical that we remind VRBPAC to follow the science and examine the many concerns about COVID injections including:

There is no scientific justification for continuing a program for a vaccine that doesn’t prevent transmission or infection.

The committee must stop prioritizing Pharma profits at the expense of public health and must finally recognize that injury from vaccines including COVID shots is real – and not rare.

COVID shots for all age groups can’t be justified when, prior to the availability of COVID shots, “the median infection fatality rate of COVID-19 was estimated to be 0.034% for people aged 0–59.”

There is a 318% higher mortality rate among quadruple-jabbed youth compared to those who skipped the shot.

Pfizer trial data revealed an alarming fetal death rate (87.5%) among women whose pregnancy outcomes were known.

It’s an egregious health threat to our nation’s children to authorize such a dangerous and potentially lethal product for infants as young as six months old.

Submit your comment to the VRBPAC members before Saturday and let them know that their actions are under scrutiny, we expect them to fulfill their duty to protect public health — and we’re not going away!

Thank you for taking action.