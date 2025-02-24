Flying Has Been Turned Into A Nightmare...All This Bullshit Needs To STOP!
I No Longer Fly ANYWHERE And I Was A Flight Attendant For 36 Years
HOW YOU STOP THIS CONTROL OVER US IS TO SIMPLY STOP FLYING…IF YOU DON’T FLY…THEY STOP EXISTING…TRUST ME…THEY WILL CLEAN UP THEIR BULLSHIT BECAUSE THAT’S WHAT THIS ALL IS…IT’S ABOUT THE $$$$$
This is total bullshit. It's one of the reasons I no longer fly, and I used to live on planes. All this is for, to make is impossible to fly, therefore restricting through regulation. Thanks for sharing this.
Don’t fly. It is now overwhelming. Used to actually be fun?