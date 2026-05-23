My Friend Had His November 2026 Flight Cancelled Today - What’s Really Going On And Why Is This Happening? - click here to understand what’s really being planned and who’s behind it. 2 solutions are also included.

What Are They Planning Next? Is Society Ready for The Next Pressure Packed Psyop Application, Coming Out of Corrupt Government and Media? - I’m very confident that society is now ready for the next big mind control push. Here’s what I think is coming and how we can prepare. Click here.

Would It Be Shocking If Both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump Were Related by Blood to the Same UK Royal Family? - click here and connect some important dots.

Stay Motivated and Stay Empowered - Sometimes We All Need Some Encouraging Words - a very powerful talk from Fearless Soul. Click here to watch and listen.