This Is How We Produce A More Abundant, Peaceful and Safer You - click here to read this brand-new article.

Going Back to My Roots In Eastern Canada for This Interview - I was born in Nova Scotia and spent many years in NFLD as well. I was interviewed by Nova Scotia’s Tony Lohnes last week. You can hear my eastern accent come back pretty quickly. Click here to watch and listen.

Meeting In Calgary Canada in October 2026 to Connect with Some People with Similar Values - if you’re in Canada or around the Calgary area, this could be a good opportunity to rub elbows with like minds. Click here.

He Quit His Jobs at IBM, Made a Budget and Decided with His Wife to Live a Different Life in the Countryside - this is their story. Click here to watch their story.