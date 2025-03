IF WE THE PEOPLE DON’T WTFU & DON’T START DOING THIS IN ALL 50 STATES IN MASS NOW…THE VIDEOS BELOW SHOW WHAT WE WILL ALL BE SUBJECTED TO FOR THE REST OF OUR EXISTENCE…

THE PEOPLE OF RUSSIA & OTHER OPPRESSED NATIONS…IGNORANTLY GAVE UP THEIR GUNS & ACQUIESCED TO TOTALITARIAN CONTROL BY COMPLYING TO TOTAL TYRANNY & NOW THEY ARE FUCKED!!!

STAND UP AMERICA…NOW IS THE TIME…BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE! FIND YOUR COURAGE AMERICA. THE WORLD IS WATCHING WHAT ‘WE THE PEOPLE’ DO.

SOMEHOW, BY THE GRACE OF GOD, THE WORLD STILL BELIEVES IN THE AMERICAN PEOPLE. SOMEHOW, BY GOD’S GRACE, THEY STILL BELIEVE IN AMERICA.

LET’S SHOW THE WORLD WE ARE NOT THE SLAVES THESE CORPORATE GLOBALIST BASTARDS, PURPORTING TO BE ELECTED OFFICIALS, THINK THEY OWN. LET’S SHOW THE WORLD WE WILL NOT ALLOW THE ‘PRIVATE FOR PROFIT’ FOREIGN OWNED & CONTROLLED USA CORPORATION TO ENSLAVE US!

THE WORLD IS OVER THE GLOBALIST BULLSHIT & POLITICIANS WHO HAVE SOLD US OUT. LOOK AT THE COURAGE AND VALOR OF THE PEOPLE BELOW. & THEY DON’T EVEN HAVE GUNS LIKE WE DO!!