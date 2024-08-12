Files On JFK is the full 2003 Documentary prison interview of James E. Files, recorded in the Stateville Correctional Center, Joliet Illinois.

After an FBI tip, Kennedy assassination investigator Joe West found James Files serving time for the attempted murder of an Illinois police officer.

At first, Files was reluctant to talk, but West persisted and established a relationship with a man with first-hand knowledge of various aspects of the world of organized crime, government operations, and key people involved in planning and carrying out the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.