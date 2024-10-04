‘Our Most Holy Father— Who Lives And Reigns in Heaven—Holy Be Thy Name—Thy Kingdom Come—Thy Will be Done—On Earth As It Is In Heaven—Give Us This Day—Our Daily Bread—And Forgive Us Our Trespasses—As We Must Forgive Those Who Trespass Against Us—Please Deliver us and Help Us To To Stay Away and Resist Temptation And Destroy This Evil All Around Us——And Please Holy Father Creator Of All That Is Good— Stay With Us In Our Darkest Hours—For Yours Is The Kingdom—And The Power—And The Glory—Forever And Ever—Through The Love Of Your Holy Loving Son Jesus Christ-Jeshuah of the Most High—Amen’

REPORT: FEMA is blocking & seizing shipments, including Starlinks, in NC as business leaders & locals are trying to save Hurricane Helene victims. The development comes as new FEMA whistleblowers allege FEMA withheld pre-disaster aid. Musk source: FEMA is actively blocking shipments & seizing goods & services locally & locking them away to state they are their own. Volunteer: FEMA said they "are too tied up at the border to send more representatives" to North Carolina. Musk source 2: They are now about to shut down the Air space to 'regulate' the private choppers we are riding in to deliver Starlink and supplies. We spoke with Ivanka [Trump] and handed out Starlinks with her yesterday but FEMA then showed up and started blocking us. FEMA whistleblowers: FEMA has wasted taxpayer funds, misappropriated funds, and left other federal, state, and local responders without deployment orders on the ground.

source: Collin Rugg "People who are trained to do rescue missions with Med-Vac helicopters have been given stand-down orders. They have been told by FEMA they can’t use the helicopters to carry out supply deliveries."

To the hateful people saying I did this for a photo op and campaign. I slept for 2 hours and woke up at 5 am, walked door to door to give out food and supplies to Hurricane Helene survivors for 12 hours— We did more work than FEMA and Kamala Harris! The people there were upset with the government and many people were in tears. Please don’t talk crap if you are not helping. Where is FEMA & Kamala Harris? They are not doing anything to help Americans. I’m in Asheville North Carolina walking door to door passing out food and supplies while I’m waiting on my pancakes to arrive—http://CousinTs.com

ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME! TAKE YOUR FUCKING $750 FEDERAL RESERVE TOILET PAPER AND SHOVE IT UP YOUR ASS SIDEWAYS BITCH!

